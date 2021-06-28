Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 130,000 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $10,686,353.64.

On Friday, June 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,019,681.24.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 30,543 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $4,544,492.97.

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $334,538.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46.

Shares of STAA traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 885,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,740. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.90 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

