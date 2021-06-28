Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $20,523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after buying an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after buying an additional 213,899 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $6,349,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $77.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.85. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

