Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Ferro reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ferro.
Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,036,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ferro has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.55.
About Ferro
Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.
Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.