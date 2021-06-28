Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $2.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.49. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PKI stock opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

