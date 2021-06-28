Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

ALRM opened at $86.30 on Monday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.16.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $180,110.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,671,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock worth $13,640,517 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Alarm.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.