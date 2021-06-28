Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report ($1.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the lowest is ($1.97). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($5.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($4.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,158 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

