Brokerages Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 43.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 84,628 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.