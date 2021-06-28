Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.27. 293,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $153.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

