Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.02 Million

Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post sales of $28.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.67 million to $29.00 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $124.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.56 million to $130.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $191.27 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million.

FLXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FLXN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,518. The firm has a market cap of $451.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

