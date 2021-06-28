Brokerages Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Gartner reported sales of $973.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.37. 475,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $243.70.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

