Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 222.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

HCCI traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $30.07. 83,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,048. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.63 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

