Brokerages Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. 66,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $455.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.58. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

