Brokerages Set Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Target Price at $11.80

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

BLKLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $7.39 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.