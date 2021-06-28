Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$7.37

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,954. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.15.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

