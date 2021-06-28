Brokerages Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) PT at $15.75

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EBC traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,972. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $187,013,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

