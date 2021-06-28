Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Target Price at C$10.27

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

ERF stock opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$9.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,330,089.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

