Brokerages Set Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) PT at $20.67

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Forterra by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Forterra by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Forterra by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Forterra by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,659. Forterra has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

