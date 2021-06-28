Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) PT at $191.33

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.