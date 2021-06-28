Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Target Price at C$69.09

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.09.

KL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$48.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.20. The firm has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.36%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.