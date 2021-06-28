Brokerages Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Target Price at $57.40

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. Prada has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

