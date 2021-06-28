Brokerages Set Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Price Target at €95.30

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.52 ($115.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM traded up €1.96 ($2.31) on Monday, reaching €98.64 ($116.05). The company had a trading volume of 397,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of €91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €97.36 ($114.54).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.