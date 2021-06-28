Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT at $44.80

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84. Saputo has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.