Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT at $44.80

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84. Saputo has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

