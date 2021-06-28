Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James upped their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

