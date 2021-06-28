Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BRTHY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

BRTHY opened at $41.25 on Monday. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

