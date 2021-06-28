Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock.

BNZL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,414.29 ($31.54).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,415 ($31.55) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The company has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,118 ($27.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,329.58.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total value of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,867 shares of company stock valued at $72,531,988.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

