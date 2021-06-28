Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

BRCN stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 million, a PE ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 1.16. Burcon NutraScience has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

