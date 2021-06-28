Bytom Price Hits $0.0607 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $87.46 million and $18.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00380716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011092 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,687,032,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,747,707 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

