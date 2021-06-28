C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $10,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,822. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.