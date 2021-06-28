C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.63 during trading hours on Monday. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,341. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67.

