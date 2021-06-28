C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.49. 2,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,787. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28.

