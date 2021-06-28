C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 965,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

