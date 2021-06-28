C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 985 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $4,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 182,767 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.14. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,574. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.