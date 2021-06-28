California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.23, but opened at $32.46. California Resources shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 5,704 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director William B. Roby acquired 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,635,197 shares of company stock valued at $113,604,447.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $408,693,000. Gimbel Daniel Scott raised its position in California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after buying an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after buying an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $63,657,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

