Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

CANF stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 62,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

