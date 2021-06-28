Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CANF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 836,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,288. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. Research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 62,197 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

