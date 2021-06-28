Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Standard Ventures presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.95. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 3,151,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,821,862 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 308,469 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

