Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 792,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,888,000 after buying an additional 45,034 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,852.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 163,495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 145.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NYSE CNI opened at $106.56 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.