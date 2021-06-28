Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 11,433.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.12. The company had a trading volume of 69,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,243. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.05 and a 52-week high of 0.16.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull PGM Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

