Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $300.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.21.

LLY opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $2,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

