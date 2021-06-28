Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 157.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.20.

TEAM opened at $264.69 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $272.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.41, a PEG ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

