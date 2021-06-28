Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $168.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.58. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $113.96 and a one year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

