Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

