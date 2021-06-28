Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 780 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SCHO stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

