Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,042 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 222,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.