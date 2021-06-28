Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $105.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.80.

