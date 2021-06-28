Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 236,508 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,581,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 2,833,718 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $903.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.79. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

ARLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

