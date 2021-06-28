Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,904. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

