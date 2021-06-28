Capital One Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $429.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $300.11 and a 52 week high of $428.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

