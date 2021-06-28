Capital One Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81.

