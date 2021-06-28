CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

KMX opened at $127.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CarMax by 64.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1,910.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

